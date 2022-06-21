INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has ruled a man’s death in 2022 as a homicide after he was originally shot in 2015.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 24-year-old Titus Mathis was shot on September 2, 2015, in the 5400 block of W. 34th Street. He was taken to a hospital.

Mathis died on February 15, 2022.

After an autopsy, the coroner’s office determined the manner of death was homicide. The cause of death was ruled as “complications as a result of gunshot wound injuries.”

Anyone with information about this incident should call Sergeant David Ellison at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at David.Ellison@indy.gov.