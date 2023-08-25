INDIANAPOLIS — With the final sentencing Friday, all 20 members of an Indianapolis-run drug trafficking organization have been sentenced to more than 265 years in federal prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana. Fentanyl and Methamphetamine were the trafficked drugs.

“Dismantling these criminal networks through comprehensive investigations and prosecutions is a top priority for federal, state, and local law enforcement,” said United States Attorney for the Southern District for Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “The convictions and sentences imposed here demonstrate that trafficking in these very deadly drugs carries very serious consequences.”

According to court documents, Jason Betts was the leader of the crime ring that operated from February 19, 2019 – July 14, 2021. Betts would order meth and fentanyl from Los Angeles, California and the group would distribute the substances around Indianapolis. Betts was sentenced to 20 years in prison after a guilty plea.

The upper-level drug distributors for Betts included 36-year-old Rick P. Coley and 40-year-old David K. Duggar who were also convicted. Coley and Betts were sentenced to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possessing controlled substances with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In February of 2023, Coley was sentenced to 30 years in prison and Duggar was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

The following individuals involved in the drug crime ring were sentenced to varying times:

Richard A. Wells (also known as Council), was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on a charge of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Fentanyl

Jennifer J. Black, 41, of Indianapolis was sentenced to 21 years in prison on a charge of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

Aleshalia Boss, 43, of Indianapolis was sentenced to 22 years in prison on a charge of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances and Distribution of Fentanyl

Kenneth K. Fielder, 28, of Bloomfield was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison on a charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Stephen Grider (also known as Compton), 42, of Los Angeles, CA was sentenced to 14 years in prison on a charge of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

Donta L. Hampton, 36, of Indianapolis was sentenced to 18 years in prison on a charge of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

Justin Helms of Spencer was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison on a charge of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances (age not provided)

Colin Johnson, 30, of Indianapolis was sentenced to 5 years in prison on a charge of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

Brian McGee, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a charge of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

William K. Mosier, 43, of Indianapolis was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a charge of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

Christina Pennington, 26, of Indianapolis was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison on a charge of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

Mar-Kel Sampson, 31, of Indianapolis was sentenced to 2 years in prison on a charge of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

Asa Vetters, 32, of Indianapolis was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a charge of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

Montez L. Wells, 32, of Indianapolis was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a charge of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

Carl T. Wilson (also known as Bud), 36, of Indianapolis was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a charge of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

“Due to extraordinary investigative work by the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, a significant drug trafficking organization has been dismantled, and 20 of its members have been brought to justice,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton.

