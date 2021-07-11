2 wounded after shooting on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are wounded after a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 6 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 800 block of Lindley Avenue in response to a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a 26-year-old man and 21-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. IMPD described the condition of both individuals as “stable.” They were taken to Eskanzi Hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.