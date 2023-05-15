INDIANAPOLIS – An overnight shooting injured two women on the west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 3 a.m. to the 3500 block of Lafayette Road.

They found a woman shot in the leg and later learned another woman had suffered a graze wound. Civilians transported both to a local hospital where they were in stable condition.

The shooting happened outside “The Pony,” an adult entertainment club. IMPD said at least five rounds were fired.

Police are looking for a person of interest and said the reason behind the shooting remains under investigation.