KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are investigating after two women were found shot near Studebaker Park in Kokomo.

Kokomo police officers were called to North Purdum Street for shots fired on Aug. 12 just before 3 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a 19-year-old woman who had a gunshot wound in the back of her leg. Shortly after, a second 18-year-old woman arrived at a nearby emergency room.

The 18-year-old had two separate gunshot wounds; one on the shoulder and one on the right upper side of her back.

Detectives from KPD Criminal Investigations were called in to assist. The scene was processed but several witnesses refused to cooperate with police, provide details or give statements.

The case is an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KPD Hotline at (765) 456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 262-TIPS.