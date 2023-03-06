INDIANAPOLIS — Two women and one man are dead following a trio of homicides in Indianapolis over the weekend.

With home surveillance videos recording, just before 2 a.m. Monday a truck turned off Arlington and onto Oak Avenue in the Irvington neighborhood. That was followed by a single gunshot.

A man began quickly yelling for help, and neighbors called 911. By the time police arrived, they found 36-year-old Dorothy Brinker dead.

The man stayed on scene and was questioned by police before being released. Witnesses claimed the violence was domestic related.

Twenty-three hours earlier, officers were called to a gas station on West Washington and found a man shot in the neck.

That wounded victim told police he ran to the gas station for help after being shot by his father-in-law following a dispute involving the victim’s wife, who is also the suspect’s daughter.

When police tracked the suspect down to a home on Rockville Road, they found a second victim, 39-year-old Willie Hoskins Jr., dead in the trunk of an SUV.

Court records show Jerome Booth was arrested for the murder, but he refused to explain why the shooting took place. He is being held without bond.

Booking photo for Jerome Booth

“Domestic violence affects all of us. It bleeds into our community. It bleeds into our streets,” said Kelly McBride with the Domestic Violence Network.

McBride stated that domestic violence impacts one in five Hoosiers and isn’t isolated to just intimate partners. She urges all families to resolve conflicts without violence and seek help if needed.

“I don’t know what the case was in either of these relationships, but if you’re in a domestic violence relationship, help is available. You can call the Indy Champions,” said McBride.

Prior to those two killings, police were called to a construction business along Emerson Avenue Friday evening and found a 34-year-old Ashley Crook dead. The motive for that homicide remains a mystery.

Anyone with information about the Oak incident should contact Detective Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov

Anyone with information about the Rockville incident should contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.

Anyone with information about the Emerson incident should contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Gary.Toms@indy.gov.