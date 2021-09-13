2 teens arrested in string of Facebook Marketplace robberies in Indianapolis

INDIANANPOLIS – Police arrested two men accused of robbing people in six separate incidents after agreeing to transactions on Facebook Marketplace.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police took Kewaun Cloud and Jayson Wilson, both 18, into custody on preliminary charges of robbery. Cloud faces an additional charge of resisting law enforcement, police said.

The robberies date back to Aug. 30, according to IMPD. Detectives were investigating a series Facebook Marketplace-related robberies on Saturday afternoon when another was reported.

Detectives tracked a suspect to a nearby apartment complex. After a short standoff with SWAT, they detained two individuals, who were later identified as Cloud and Wilson. Police recovered a pair of handguns, more than three pounds of marijuana and some stolen property.

IMPD didn’t provide additional details about the stolen items, citing the ongoing investigation. No additional details about the robberies were available.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

IMPD reminded residents that district headquarters are available as secure e-commerce zones for online transactions. The locations are under 24-hour video surveillance and are well lit.

Here are the locations:

North District Headquarters – 3120 E. 30th Street

Lobby Open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Closed Holidays)

Reserved Parking Available 24-Hours in the north parking lot

East District Headquarters – 201 N. Shadeland Avenue

Reserved Parking Available 24-Hours outside Door #1

Southeast District Headquarters – 1150 S. Shelby Street

Lobby Open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Closed Holidays)

Southwest District Headquarters – 551 N. King Street

Lobby Open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Closed Holidays)

Reserved Parking Available 24-Hours

Northwest District Headquarters – 3821 Industrial Boulevard

Lobby Open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed Holidays)

*Parking is limited. Do not park on the main drive on the north side of the building. *

Downtown District Headquarters – 39 W. Jackson Place Suite 500

Lobby Open Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed Holidays)

*Parking is limited to metered parking spots near the building. *