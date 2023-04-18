INDIANAPOLIS — Two teens accused of targeting a 74-year-old woman during a home invasion on Indy’s south side are now in jail.

Both suspects, ages 17 and 19, are facing charges in adult court of burglary, robbery and auto theft.

The victim said it started when one of the suspects knocked on her front door and then quickly forced his way inside her apartment in mid-March.

“When he first came in he said ‘I want your car keys. I’ve got a knife. I will stab you and kill you if you don’t do what I’m asking’,” said Rosedna Williams.

Williams, 74, wasn’t hurt during the crime but said the first suspect pressed a screwdriver to her stomach and took her car keys along with her purse and phone.

A second suspect then tossed her into the bathroom.

“He said, ‘I’ll tell you right now. Keep your mouth shut. I’m in charge. Do what I tell you or we’ll kill you and rape you’,” said Williams. “They said if I called the police they would come back and kill me.”

Despite the repeated threats, after the suspects drove away in Rosie’s SUV, she ran to a neighbor’s home and called for help.

Police claim a license plate reader spotted the suspects driving the victim’s car in Hamilton County.

19-year-old Jonathan Barnes and 17-year-old accomplice Silas Crawford were later tracked down and arrested in Sandusky, Ohio.

Booking photo for Jonathan Barnes

“I think they should serve some time behind bars,” Williams said. “I don’t care how young they are. They know right from wrong.”

According to the affidavit, Barnes confessed to the crime and told police they choose the victim simply because they knew she was living alone.

“I just think they saw I had no one in here with me and thought I was an easy mark. I was an older lady and they could do what they want,” said Williams. “I was very mad and I’m still mad.”

Both suspects are being held on bonds of $100,000. Both are set for trial in June.