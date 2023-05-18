INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says two teens were arrested after guns were found at an Indy high school.

Police say just before 3 p.m. Monday they were called to conduct an investigation on the city’s near west side off West Michigan Street.

Two teen males were arrested and are being charged with unlawful carry of a firearm on a school bus.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan High School principal Christina Lear released a statement:

Indianapolis Metropolitan High School takes any and all threats to student and staff safety very

seriously. On May 15, school administrators were made aware of potential weapons on school

grounds and took quick action in collaboration with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police

Department. School resumed normal operations for the remainder of the day.

We are proud of our students and staff for their efforts to keep our school community safe. Christina Lear, principal at Indianapolis Metropolitan High School

No other information on the incident has been released as of Thursday morning.