FISHERS — Fishers Police are investigating a head-on crash that left four people seriously injured early Saturday morning.

Authorities were called to 126th Street, near Promise Road just after 1:00 a.m.

Police say a Chevy Trax was traveling east on 126th Street, when it crossed the center line and hit a Chevy Cruise head-on.

Both of the drivers were adults, according to police, and two teenage passengers in the Cruise were all taken to area hospitals in serious condition.

According to the Fishers Fire Department, 126th Street was temporarily shut down for investigation and clean up and was opened shortly after.