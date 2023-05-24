Scene of shooting on May 23, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Two teenage suspects are in custody following a Tuesday night shooting that wounded two adults and two juveniles at a Columbus park.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to Lincoln Park in response to a shots fired call.

When they arrived, they found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds near a basketball court. Emergency personnel, including officers, firefighters and EMS, administered medical care.

Three of the four individuals were taken to Indianapolis-area hospitals. The fourth was taken to a Columbus facility.

Police received a description of a vehicle involved in the shooting. Later Tuesday night, Johnson County sheriff’s deputies spotted a car matching the description and initiated a traffic stop.

Police took 18-year-old Alexander Parker into custody.

During the course of the investigation, police learned a second individual may have been involved. They took 18-year-old Edmarius Oats into custody around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. Members of the CPD SWAT team were involved in the arrest at a home on Old Field Lane in Columbus.

Alexander Parker (left) and Edmarius Oats (right)/Bartholomew County Jail

Oats and Parker were booked into the Bartholomew County Jail. Both face preliminary charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. Parker faces an additional preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.

Investigators said additional charges may be filed in the case. The shooting remains under investigation.

Other responding agencies included the Columbus Fire Department, Columbus Regional Health Paramedics, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Indiana University Lifeline, Columbus Park and Recreation, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police Department and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office.