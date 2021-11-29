2 shot while in vehicle in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened downtown early Monday near Lucas Oil Stadium.

Police responded to the 200 block of S. Capitol Avenue around 3:20 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Police found a man and a woman who had been shot, as well as several bullet holes across their vehicle.

The victims’ injuries are thought to be non-life threatening. The man was shot in the arm. It’s unknown where the woman was shot.

The intersection of S. Capitol and W. South Street was closed temporarily while police investigated.

Police continue the investigation for further details into the incident.