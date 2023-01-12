The scene of the Dublin Lane suspected drive-by shooting on Jan. 12, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on Indy’s southeast side on Thursday night in what police believe was a drive-by shooting.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 7500 block of Dublin Lane at around 8:57 p.m. on report of a shooting.

Police confirmed that officers arrived on scene and located an adult male and an adult female located inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was originally transported in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Police said the man is also listed as being in stable condition.

IMPD Major Mike Leepper said that ivnestigators believe the man and woman were victims of drive-by shooting. Several shots were reportedly fired with some of the bullets striking a home in the residential area located off of Five Points Road.

Leeper said luckily no one was in the home at the time of the shooting.

“The people who committed this act have no regard for public safety,” Leepper said.

“We could’ve had more people killed here tonight… it’s only by the Grace of God we didn’t.”

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.