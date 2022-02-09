INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a double shooting left one dead and another critically injured on Indy’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. in the 4300 block of N. Lasalle Street in a residential area west of 42nd and Sherman Drive.

Police confirmed officers found two individuals suffering from wounds consistent with gunshot injuries. Police originally listed both in critical condition but later stated one of the individuals had died as a result of their injuries.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.