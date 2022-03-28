INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting left two adults injured on Indy’s east side. Police said two small children had been present when the shooting occurred.

“We’re really lucky we don’t have a child killed out of this,” said IMPD Capt. Mike Leepper.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 6:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Riley Place, in an area near Southeastern and Emerson avenues.

Police said officers arrived and found the injured man and woman in a vehicle out front of an apartment complex. Police said two small children had been present in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The man is reported to be in critical condition, according to authorities. The woman was listed as being in good condition.

Investigators said the suspect in the shooting is believed to be a known individual to the victims. Police still ask anyone with information to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.