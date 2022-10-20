The scene of the shooting on Freeman Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been shot on Indianapolis’ east side with one of the victims left in critical condition.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 2800 block of Freeman Drive — near 30th and Post Road — on report of a person shot.

Officers reported finding two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. One victim was listed in critical condition while the other was said to be awake and breathing.

Police haven’t released any further information at this time as the investigation continues to be active and ongoing.

This is a developing story.