AVON, Ind. — Two people were shot Friday at an apartment complex in Avon, the Avon Police Department said.
At about 1:30 p.m., police were called to the Mosaic Apartments on Tartan Lane after someone reported a possible burglary.
Officers arrived to find one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They were taken to an Indianapolis hospital. Police said they later discovered that a second person had been shot and driven themelf to a hospital in Avon.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.