INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Indy’s east side on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched on report of a person shot at 4:55 p.m. to an apartment complex located at 1900 block of Wallace Avenue, a neighborhood near Emerson and 21st Street.

Police confirmed two victims were found on scene. One was pronounced dead, according to authorities, while the other is said to be awake and breathing.

No additional information has been released at this time as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.