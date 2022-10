INDIANAPOLIS – One person died in a double shooting on the east side, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched around 1:25 p.m. to the 5800 block of East 21st Street.

Police found two people had been shot. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said. The second individual was “awake and breathing,” according to police.

This is a developing story.