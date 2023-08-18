INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people arrived at a hospital suffering from injuries.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the incident is believed to have occurred at N. Rural Street and E. New York Street on the city’s near east side.

Officers were reportedly called to the area on report of a person shot but found no victims. There was evidence of a shooting, however.

IMPD said shortly later police were notified of two injured victims showing up at Community East Hospital.

Police said one victim was reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound and was listed to be in critical condition. The other injured victim did not have a gunshot wound but had another undisclosed injury, police said. This victim was said to be awake and breathing

No further information has been released at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.