INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after officers were called to two separate hospitals overnight in reference to shooting victims.

Police received a report of a walk-in shooting victim at IU Methodist Hospital on N. Senate. An adult male had been shot and was last reported to be in stable condition.

IMPD was then notified another shooting victim was dropped off at Community Hospital East on Ritter Avenue. That person, an adult male, has been pronounced deceased.

We’re told the victim at IU Methodist has not been cooperative with police, so officers are still working to find the exact locations of the shootings.