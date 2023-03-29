INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot on the north side of Indy.

According to IMPD, they responded to a report of a person shot at the 4100 block of Broadway St. just after midnight. Police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Police believe someone shot at the victims from outside the home.

“We are asking for anybody who has cameras, anybody who saw anything around midnight to look at those cameras, and if you see anything suspicious, anything that stands out — please contact the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at [317] 327-3475. Or they can call Crime Stoppers at [317] 262-TIPS,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

The male victim was last said to be in critical condition. The woman was said to be stable.

Police records show IMPD has responded to the address of the shooting more than a dozen times in the past few years. The most recent instance was for a theft in progress about a year ago.