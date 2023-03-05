INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been injured, one critically, in a Sunday afternoon shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police crews were called around 2:45 p.m. to the 1800 block of Calhoun Street, near the intersection of Dawson Street and E. Raymond Street on the near southeast side, for a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD officers found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment with one victim in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

IMPD aggravated assault teams are responding to the scene. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.