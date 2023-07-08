INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after two people were shot on the city’s near southeast side.

Indianapolis Metro police crews were called around 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the 2900 block of E. Tabor Street, a residential area on the city’s near southeast side, for a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, IMPD said, is in stable condition while the other is in critical condition and being taken to a local hospital for treatment.

While initial reports from the scene indicated that more than two people may have been shot, IMPD Public Information Ofc. Samone Burris confirmed around 7 p.m. that officers have only located two victims.

Additionally, Ofc. Burris said that while no exact age of the victim in critical condition has been confirmed, the victim was taken to Riley’s Hospital for Children for treatment.