INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after two people were shot late Monday night on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 4900 block of Hawthorn Terrace, near the intersection of E. 62nd Street and Binford Boulevard on the city’s northeast side, for a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found two people suffering from gunshot wound injuries.

Both of the victims, IMPD said, were reported to be in stable condition.

Shortly after, around 10:10 p.m., IMPD confirmed that officers had detained one person in relation to the shooting. However, the role that person played in the shooting is currently unknown.

No other information was immediately provided.