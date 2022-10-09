CAMBY, Ind. — Authorities in Morgan County are investigating after a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Camby.

Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of E. Landersdale Road in Camby on report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found a man and woman outside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite immediate medical aid from first responders, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Morgan County Major Crimes Unity responded to the scene and is currently conducting interviews, police said. The investigation remains active.

Deputies are waiting to release the IDs of the two victims pending next of kin notification and an autopsy. No suspect information was released.

There is no danger to the public, police said, and investigators believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is being encouraged to contact Sgt. Mark Anderson at (765) 342-5544.