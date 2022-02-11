INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County coroner’s office has declared the death of a 2-month-old child as a homicide.

IMPD responded to the 7900 block of Timber Ridge Drive just after midnight on Saturday, February 5 to investigate a report of an infant who was unresponsive and not breathing.

The child died at the hospital several days later on February 9. The coroner’s office ruled the baby died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Police have identified those who were in the presence of the infant when the trauma occurred but are still investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Stephen Guynn Jr. at Stephen.GuynnJr@indy.gov and or 317-327-6875.