INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were injured, one critically, within the same hour on Friday night after separate shootings west of downtown Indianapolis.

The first incident happened around 9:15 p.m. when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Howard Street on the city’s near southwest side. In a residence near the intersection of Howard and S. Harding Street, officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim, IMPD said on scene, was not cooperative with police and he was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition. Investigators said they believe that the residence the man was shot in was targeted and that there is no ongoing threat to the public regarding the incident.

The second IMPD run for a person shot was around 9:45 p.m. Officers arrived at the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane on the city’s west side to find an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim, IMPD said, was also taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. A preliminary investigation showed that a disturbance inside an apartment led to the shooting, IMPD said on scene.