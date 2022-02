INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a double stabbing Monday morning on the near north side of Indianapolis.

Officers were sent to the 600 block of E. 21st Street (near College Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park) around 5 a.m. for a reported disturbance.

When police arrived, they found two men suffering from stab wounds.

An adult male was detained in connection.

The victims’ conditions have been described as “awake and breathing.”