GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Grant County have arrested two men accused of stabbing and beating a person to death Monday in Marion.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Michael Davis and 44-year-old James E. Watson have both been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to the death.

The Sheriff’s Office announced an investigation into a Marion homicide on Wednesday morning and in the afternoon investigators described the case as “very active” and continuous. However, new details were released.

On Wednesday afternoon, the GCSO identified the homicide victim as 56-year-old Larry Jones of Marion. Next-of-kin notifications have been made to Jones’ family.

Jones’ autopsy results were also released Wednesday afternoon. The autopsy, authorities said, showed that the 56-year-old died from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Additionally, investigators said that the injuries and wounds “occurred during a physical assault on” Jones.

After interviewing multiple people across two counties, GCSO said deputies concluded that both Davis and Watson, both of Marion, were involved. Both men have since been arrested and charged with murder.

James E. Watson mugshot Michael Davis mugshot

Despite arrests being made, the sheriff’s office said that investigators are still looking for a “potential witness” to come forward, which they said would “allow closure to the family” of Jones.

“Sheriff Garcia is asking the public for help either by providing information on this crime or by the person (witness) coming forward with their information,” a GCSO release sent Wednesday afternoon said.

No other information was immediately provided regarding the homicide case.