LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Two Lawrence County Jail supervisors are facing charges after separate investigations by Indiana State Police.

Michael L. Haag, age 55, of Bedford, was charged with assisting a criminal, and 46-year-old Dustin Allen, of Mitchell, was charged with domestic battery. Their cases are not related.

Haag’s charge stems from a March incident in which state police were called to investigate accusations that Haag helped a criminal who had an active warrant for arrest and failed to report the whereabouts and/or failed to assist law enforcement with the arrest of the suspect, said ISP. State police said electronic evidence corroborated the investigation.

Allen’s charge was handed down after state police were called by the Mitchel Police Department in April to investigate a domestic incident due to a conflict of interest. ISP said their investigation showed that Allen did commit domestic battery.

State police did not release further details about their investigations.