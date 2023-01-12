INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed Thursday on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before noon, police were called to the 200 block of North Walcott Street — near State Avenue and Washington Street — on a report of a person shot.

IMPD said officers arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Scene (Photo By Jesse Wells)

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.