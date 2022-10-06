INDIANAPOLIS –Violence spread across Indianapolis late Wednesday into early Thursday as two people were killed and seven others hurt in seven different shooting incidents.

Among the investigations were a pair of double shootings that each had one fatality.

Walk-in victim at Community Health North

The most recent incident was a walk-in victim at Community Health North around 8:30 a.m. Details are limited.

1 killed, 1 hurt on 38th Street/38th Place

Around 3 a.m., police were sent to the 9500 block of E. 38th Street for a report of a person shot. One male victim was found at the scene. He was taken to the hospital and last said to be stable.

A second male victim was found nearby in the parking lot of a gas station at 9000 E. 38th Place. Medics declared the second victim dead at the scene.

Police believe the shootings are connected.

Man shot in leg on Spyglass Drive

About an hour earlier, a man was shot in the leg on Spyglass Drive (near W. 86th Street and Township Line Road). He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

CBS4 crews saw one man in handcuffs, but it’s unclear if he was a suspect or a person of interest.

Walk-in at Eskenazi

IMPD issued a report of a walk-in shooting victim at around 12:15 a.m. A condition was not provided.

1 dead, 1 in critical condition on Hillside

Hillside Avenue scene

Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to Hillside Avenue near 25th and Keystone.

One man was found dead, and another was critically injured. They were both shot.

1 shot near City County building

E. Washington scene

Just before 10 p.m., a person was shot in the area of 200 E. Washington Street near the City County building.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

1 in critical condition at Vermont/Holmes

A shooting victim was found shortly before 7:30 p.m. near West Vermont Street and North Holmes Avenue on the near west side.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

IMPD said as of October 4, homicides in the city are down nearly 17% compared to last year’s record setting pace.