INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating several shootings across the city that left at least six people injured overnight.

Police were first called to the intersection North Arlington Avenue and East 11th Street just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday. This is near 10th Street on Indy’s east side.

Police found a man and woman sitting inside a car with gunshot wounds.

The man was sent to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and the woman was sent to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

They believe the shooting actually took place at the intersection of Arlington Avenue and East 21 Street when a vehicle pulled up to the man and woman and started shooting their car.

Then, just after 11:30 p.m. a man walked into St. Vincent Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Also, police were called to a third report of a person shot at around 3:00 early Sunday morning.

They found a man near the intersection of West Washington Street and North Belmont Avenue. He was last checked as “awake and breathing, according to police.

Also, officers were called to the intersection of Guilford Avenue & Broad Ripple Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.

Police located two victims at the location. Police have not released the conditions of the victims at this time.

If you have any information regarding any of these incidents, then you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.