INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis families seek help solving a pair of unsolved murders involving teenage victims.

In early September, a 17-year-old was shot to death while playing curb ball on Randolph Street. Two months later, an 18-year-old was found dead near a dumpster on Falcon Court. Those victims didn’t know each other, but their families share the same pain and the same message.

Family-provided picture of Ross Mitchell

Video in the Randolph Street case shows a man walking down an alley on September 6 wearing a gray hoodie on the near east side. The suspect snuck behind some bushes, pulled out a gun and opened fire. The killer could then be seen quickly sprinting away, while the family’s distraught screams rang out with a pain that hasn’t healed.

“I mean it just destroyed my whole world,” said Ross Hunt.

Ross’s son, 17-year-old Ross Anthony Mitchell, died after running to a neighbor’s porch. The young victim planned to enlist in the military. His murderer has never been caught.

“When I wake up in the morning, it’s the first thing I think about. When I go to bed, it’s the last thing I think about. It’s completely consumed me,” said Hunt.

The death on Randolph Street is one of 33 homicides last year involving victims 18 years old or younger. Nearly half of those cases, 16 in all, remain unsolved.

Family-provided picture of Vyshonn Harrington

“It’s been very hard for all of us to function and get back on track. We just need help,” said Antessha Skinner.

Antessha’s nephew, 18-year-old Vyshonn Harrington, planned to meet a woman at an apartment complex on the west side last November when he was killed. He was discovered the following morning by a trash worker. His case is also unsolved.

“We hear there are people that witnessed it. We need them to know they can come forward. It will be okay,” said Skinner.

The families of both Mitchell and Harrington remind everyone that police need help solving their murders and many others.

“Murder is murder, and nobody is more important than any other,” said Hunt.

Both families separately increased the reward for information from $1,000 to $5,000 dollars.

Anyone with information about Mitchell’s death should call detective Mark Howard at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Mark.Howard@indy.gov.

Anyone with information on Harrington’s death should call detective Chris Craighill at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Chris.Craighill@indy.gov.