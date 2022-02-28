INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that injured two, including an 11-year-old, on the city’s near east side.
Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Beville Avenue (near 10th Street and Keystone Avenue) just before 6:30 a.m. after a neighbor heard shots fired and called police.
They found two people who were shot. Police say the victims are a 11-year-old boy and a teenage female. Both are said to be stable. Their injuries are not expected to be life threatening.
Police believe the shots came from outside the residence. The victims were inside.
IMPD’s aggravated assault detectives have been requested.
There has been no suspect info released.