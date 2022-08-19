FISHERS, Ind. — For the second time this month, a home in Fishers was riddled with bullets after an overnight shooting.

Around 12:30 Friday morning, Fishers police were called to a home in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road in the Sumerlin Trails subdivision after receiving “multiple” 911 calls about shots fired.

Police said a vacant home on the street was hit, but nobody was injured. FOX59’s Max Lewis found nearly a dozen bullet holes in the home after going to the scene on Friday.

Several hit the garage door, a front window and the home’s siding.







“Luckily they hit what they were aiming at because it sound like they were using an automatic pistol because it was so quick,” neighbor Kevin Pugh said.

Pugh, who lives next door, said he initially thought it was someone lighting off fireworks. He and his wife went back to bed until police came knocking on their door.

“I was really nervous and I went to check on my baby to make sure he was OK because bullets can go through these walls pretty easy,” Pugh said.

Neighbors said the home is a rental property and they had a bad feeling about the recent tenants.

“Those people no say nothing and I say good morning, no nothing,” neighbor Jose Alcale said.

Fishers Police didn’t release any suspect information. However, some homeowners said the property has always been a problem.

“If we had a nice neighbor, who is there and actually owned it, this probably never would’ve happened,” Pugh said.

Earlier this month, on August 2nd, police were called to a home near 131st street and Promise Road after receiving numerous 911 calls of shots fired. They found several bullets were fired in to a home where a family was sleeping.

“It’s completely destroyed my wife and I’s feeling of safety in our home,” homeowner Jeremy Himmelright told us at the time.

Luckily nobody was hurt in that shooting either. People who live near the most recent incident feel the same way.

“When you live in a place like Fishers you think ‘not here,’ but it can be anywhere,” Dan Loomis said.

Pugh and his wife said they don’t want to have a gun in their home, but they’re considering getting one for protection. They say this shooting didn’t just shatter windows, it also shattered their sense of safety.

“When I sold my house in Indianapolis, I thought I was moving away from that,” Pugh said. “I’m just really surprised it happened this close to me.”

Despite multiple interview requests, Fishers Police never responded to our communications today.

Anybody with any information on either shooting is asked to call the department at 317-773-1282. The department is also asking residents to check their home surveillance cameras to see if they caught anything that could help them identify those responsible.