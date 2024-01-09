HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Harrison County residents were arrested earlier this month by the Indiana State Police on drug-related charges, as well as other charges, after an investigation into a reported stolen trailer.

According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, 52-year-old John Hubbard and 37-year-old Kimberly Rae Cornett were arrested on Jan. 5 after an investigation and search by law enforcement. Officials said that Hubbard was charged with:

Dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony

Possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony

Possession of stolen property, a Level 5 felony

Possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony

Two other misdemeanor drug charges

According to the release, Cornett was charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony

Possession of stolen property, a Level 5 felony

Wanted on a warrant from Harrison County

As part of an unrelated investigation, law enforcement officials learned of a reportedly stolen trailer, as well as possible drug activity, at a home on Lake Road Southeast. When troopers drove past the home, the release said they saw a trailer matching the description of the stolen trailer and stopped to speak with the homeowner, identified by law enforcement as Hubbard.

Troopers later confirmed that the trailer was stolen and contacted the trailer’s registered owner, who said someone had stolen the trailer the previous night. As part of the investigation, the release said a woman, identified as Cornett, was found inside the home and officers learned that she was wanted on a warrant in Harrison County.

When officers searched the home, they also reportedly found a stolen pistol, a stolen motorcycle, numerous articles of drug paraphernalia as well as more than 25 grams of methamphetamine. The release said that Hubbard and Cornett were taken to the Harrison County Jail.