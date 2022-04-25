INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating the second double murder-suicide in Indianapolis in almost two weeks.

The most recent happened at a home Sunday on Countryside Drive on the city’s west side. What started as a call of shots fired in the 1700 block turned into a several hour SWAT standoff ending with three people dead.

Officials have yet to release the names of the people involved. However, the city-county council representing the district where it happened said they were family members in a Facebook post.

On April 15, police were called to a similar situation on the northwest side. Three others died, also a result of a double murder-suicide, in the Oaks of Eagle Creek Apartments.

Danyette Smith, who leads the city’s domestic violence programming and Silent No More, said that situation was also domestic related.

“The impact can carry a lot, not only for those who are doing the job to try to fight against domestic violence, but for those in the community,” she said.

FOX59 spoke with neighbors in the Countryside community Monday morning. Though they did not want to speak on-camera, they told us Sunday’s situation comes as a shock to the normally peaceful and quiet area.

Smith said it’s also an unfortunate reminder of the worst case scenario.

“We want to try to even put more information out to know the signs before it escalates,” said Smith.

Smith also said she is reminding the community that family violence is part of domestic violence, and it’s important for people to learn the signs and seek help if they, or someone they know, may need it.

“There is family violence under domestic violence, as well as intimate partner violence,” she said, “but understanding that family violence plays a huge part with domestic violence, and paying attention to those red flags, and the mental capacity of the individual, that could put the household in danger.”

If you are in need of services, or know someone who is, there are resources to help you safely get support. Smith said you can reach out to the Champions Program through the city.