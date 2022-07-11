INDIANAPOLIS — The names of two people killed in a pair of hit-and-runs in Indianapolis over the weekend have been released.

One of the victims is a 70-year-old man who was struck on the city’s northwest side. Police said Wesley Jones II was riding a motorized scooter along the westbound curb lane on West 56th Street when he was hit by a driver who refused to stop just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

“Officers were able to locate the striking vehicle in a parking lot nearby the scene. Unfortunately, it was abandoned,” said IMPD officer Samone Burris.

While police haven’t identified the driver who fled, police reports show the 70-year-old victim lived at an adjacent assisted living facility and died at the scene of the crash.

Just two days earlier, police said 39-year-old Tiffany Price died Friday night while walking along Martin Luther King Street, near 33rd Street, after being struck by two drivers — first in the northbound lanes then by a second driver in the southbound lanes.

Both of those drivers sped away.

“These are fathers, mothers, sisters and brothers that are becoming victims of these fatal hit-and-runs. These lives matter to other people. These lives matter to our police department,” said Burris.

Following the crash on MLK, police released pictures of a white Ford pickup truck, which they later located. Investigators have not identified the second vehicle in that case.

So far this year, IMPD has investigated at least nine fatal hit-and-run crashes, and the numbers show the crime has been on the rise in recent years.

Twenty deaths in 2021 marked the highest total in recent years. That’s why IMPD once again shared a life-saving message.

“We are asking you take extra precaution as you’re out driving, especially at night,” said Burris. “We’re asking you to think about others as you’re driving. Take that precaution to ensure a life can be saved. “

Although police have recovered two of the three suspect vehicles in the two cases, anyone with information on either case is still asked to contact either IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.