The scene of a shooting near an Indy church on Fall Creek Parkway and 29th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a triple shooting across from an Indianapolis church began as an argument among three landscaping coworkers.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. in a parking lot across from Broadway United Methodist Church located near E. 29th Street and Fall Creek Parkway N. Drive.

Police said the three individuals involved in the shooting were all employees of a landscaping company who got into an argument in the parking lot that erupted into gunfire. At this time, authorities aren’t sure which of the three men was the aggressor in the shooting.

One of the men is listed in critical condition as a result of the shooting. Police said another was transported in serious but stable condition while the third only suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

Police said Broadway United Methodist Church wasn’t involved in the shooting but did state that one of the injured men reportedly ran up to the church after being shot and individuals inside the church helped render aid to the injured man.

At this time, police haven’t released any further information as the investigation is still deemed active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can remain anonymous and contain Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.