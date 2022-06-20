INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hurt after a shooting at a gas station on Indy’s east side late Sunday.

IMPD officers were dispatched to the Citgo gas station at 4415 E. Washington Street shortly after 11 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

First responders found two males at the scene in critical condition.

A short time later, police found another shooting victim nearby. They believe the third person is connected to the initial shooting report. That person’s condition is unknown.

IMPD officials are pleading for the public’s help to find who is responsible for the shooting.

“There were several witnesses on this scene, and it’s really sad to say that as detectives are investigating, they could see several witnesses on the scene not giving any information to the police,” said IMPD Nightwatch Capt. Kimberly Young. “At this time, we ask the city, we ask the community — we need your help to solve these crimes.”

IMPD asks anyone with information to call 317-262-TIPS (8477).