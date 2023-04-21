INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested two people accused of dealing drugs that led to the death of a man in Kokomo.

The Kokomo Police Department said on Feb. 23, officers responded to the 2900 block of Sharon Drive, where a 28-year-old man was overdosing on illegal narcotics. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man died.

As a result of an investigation into the man’s death, warrants were issued on April 13 for the arrests of 31-year-old Quinn Thurman, of Noblesville, and 24-year-old Kelsey Davis, of Kokomo. Both are facing felony charges of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death and conspiracy to commit dealing in a narcotic drug.

On April 20, police arrested Thurman in Noblesville. Dave was arrested in Kokomo.

An investigation into this case remains ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Detective Andrew Grammer at 765-456-7411 or KPD at 765-456-7017