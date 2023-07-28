NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A search of a New Castle home by police officers uncovered meth, cocaine, pills and more and led to the arrest of a man and woman on dealing charges.

Kevin Rowland, 45, and Shannon Henchon, 46, were both arrested on Monday. Both face felony counts of dealing methamphetamine, dealing cocaine and dealing in a synthetic drug along with misdemeanor charges.

If convicted, the pair could serve between 10 and 30 years in prison on their most serious charge: a Level 2 felony charge of dealing in a synthetic drug.

According to a police report, officers searched a home located in the 1100 block of Indiana Avenue in New Castle on Monday. The search was part of an ongoing drug investigation where surveillance previously revealed foot traffic coming up to the home.

During the search, police found numerous drugs inside the home including 6.6 grams of meth and 6.1 grams of cocaine. Pills and synthetic marijuana were also found in the home.

Police arrested Rowland and Henchon as a result of the search.

Another woman was also found in the home and arrested. She faces a misdemeanor charge of visiting a common nuisance.