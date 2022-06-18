The police shield on the door of an IMPD squad car. (FOX59 file photo)

INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, IMPD received a report of two dead male bodies in the backyard of a home on the 2600 block of Mars Hills Street on the city’s southwest side.

When police arrived, they found two individuals, one male and one female, inside of a van who were dead. Police are telling us that the deaths were not from natural causes and might be from a double overdose. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this article as we gather more information.