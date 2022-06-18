INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, IMPD received a report of two dead male bodies in the backyard of a home on the 2600 block of Mars Hills Street on the city’s southwest side.
When police arrived, they found two individuals, one male and one female, inside of a van who were dead. Police are telling us that the deaths were not from natural causes and might be from a double overdose. Foul play is not suspected at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this article as we gather more information.