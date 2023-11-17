GAS CITY, Ind. — Two people were arrested in Gas City earlier this month after police found drugs and paraphernalia associated with dealing in narcotics.

According to a news release from the Gas City Police Department, 25-year-old Aaliyah Bader and 25-year-old Tre Shawn Brooks were arrested and transported to the Grant County Jail. Bader and Brooks were booked on the following charges:

Dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony

Possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony

Possession of Marijuana, a misdemeanor drug charge.

On Nov. 14, the department received a “suspicious 911 call” from a home. The release said that the probation department was reportedly contacted and a search warrant of the home was granted.

During a sweep of the home, officers, as well as a K9 named Myla, found the presence of narcotics, according to the release. This included:

10.1 grams (78 pills) testing positive for cocaine

41 prescription only medication pills

Paraphernalia associated with dealing in narcotics

Items associated with marijuana cultivation

Paraphernalia associated with marijuana cultivation.