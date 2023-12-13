GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police have made a pair of arrests in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old from Indianapolis.

A family member of 18-year-old Ethan David told FOX59/CBS4 that two people were taken into custody overnight in connection with his death.

We’ve reached out to the Greenwood Police Department and Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office to learn more about the arrests.

Ethan David/Photo provided

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, police found David dead inside a car parked on Liberty Way Drive in the Central Park neighborhood in Greenwood.

Neighbors told police they heard at least one gunshot and saw two people running away from the scene.

David lived on the south side of Indianapolis. The shooting remains under investigation.