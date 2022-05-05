KOKOMO, Ind. — A man and woman were arrested in Kokomo after a local school contacted police about a student’s bruising.

The Kokomo School Corporation alerted police on March 24 about possible abuse after they noticed bruises on a 9-year-old-girl. The girl was checked out at the hospital, and medical staff determined she was malnourished.

The girl weighed 48.5 pounds. According to the CDC, the average weight for a 9-year-old female is 64.2 pounds.

Tracy Seats, Amy Smith (Left to right)

After investigating, police arrested 32-year-old Tracy Seats and 38-year-old Amy Smith for neglect resulting in bodily injury, domestic battery with serious bodily injury to a person under 14 years of age.

Seats was also arrested for intimidation with a deadly weapon as well as strangulation.