INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two people after seizing guns and drugs on the east side.

According to IMPD, East District officers responded to Pangea Apartments near 1300 N. Arlington Avenue on Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call about problems on the property.

Officers smelled marijuana coming from a pair of vehicles at the location and detained the occupants. They saw a gun under the steering wheel of one of the cars.

During the course of their investigation, police recovered four handguns and various quantities of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack. Investigators also found hundreds of pills of what appeared to be ecstasy.

Police arrested 60-year-old Samuel Patton Sr. and 41-year-old Samuel Patton Jr. Both are considered serious violent felons and are prohibited from possessing a firearm, police said.

Officers arrested them on multiple preliminary charges, including possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in methamphetamine and dealing in cocaine.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case for a final charging decision.