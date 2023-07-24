LAFAYETTE, Ind — Two people have been arrested after a Sunday afternoon shooting in Lafayette, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Officers with the violent crime unit of the department said that 30-year-old Dontrell Lewis and 25-year-old Eric Denman were arrested for robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

Around 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a reported flight in the 3000 block of Elk St. When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Through the department’s investigation, they found that the man had been shot in the middle of a robbery while inside a home on Elk St. The release said the man was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and other injuries.

Officers said that both Lewis and Denman were located at the scene and taken into custody.